TEXT-S&P summary: Stratus Technologies Inc.

Stratus is a provider of high-availability solutions and related services for mission-critical applications. Its “vulnerable” business risk profile (based on our criteria) reflects a niche position in the highly competitive global server market and challenging prospects for near-term revenue growth. A significant base of more stable and recurring service revenues and consistently profitable operations partially offset those factors.

Stratus generated approximately $204 million of revenues in the 12 months ended November 2011, down about 2% from the year-ago period. The company has a significant base of recurring service revenues, but that base has been eroded by an ongoing transition from high-margin legacy products to industry standards-based “ftServer” products. ftServer’s revenue was vulnerable to softness in overall IT spending in 2009 and 2010, but returned to growth in 2011, along with related services revenue. We expect total revenue growth in the fiscal year ended February 2013 to be in the low-single-digit area, while profitability remains steady.

Stratus’ strategic intent is to penetrate the midsized business market, where it has not historically had a significant presence, through its Avance product (introduced in fiscal 2010). Although growing strongly, Avance revenues are modest and not expected to materially contribute to near-term total revenue growth. Stratus’ EBITDA margins have been good--in the low- to mid-20% area--as a result of initiatives to streamline operating efficiencies through cost reductions. However, the absolute level of EBITDA is modest and vulnerable to revenue declines.

Stratus’ “highly leveraged” financial profile (based on our criteria) reflects adjusted total debt of about 9.9x (including preferred stock, which we treated as debt for analytical purposes), up from 8.8x a year ago, due to a slight decline in EBITDA and pay-in-kind (PIK) interest accrual on the second-lien debt. Because of accumulating PIK interest and preferred stock accretion, leverage is likely to remain elevated, even in the event of sustained EBITDA growth.

Liquidity

Stratus has “adequate” (based on our criteria) liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources included cash and short-term investment balances of $19 million as of Nov. 27, 2011, and expected positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF) in the near term. However, operating earnings and FOCF remain vulnerable to overall IT spending and demand for ftServers.

Other relevant aspects of Stratus’ liquidity include:

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from November 2011’s latest-12-month levels.

-- No acquisitions are incorporated in the current rating.

-- The absence of near-term debt maturities and availability under a $25 million revolving credit facility (maturing Sept. 29, 2014) provide liquidity support.

-- Capital expenditures are modest--about $5 million annually.

-- The company’s senior secured and second-lien debt do not mature until 2015.

Outlook

The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that Stratus will maintain relatively consistent operating performance in the near term, with positive FOCF. The lack of revenue growth and Stratus’ highly leveraged financial profile limit a possible upgrade. We could lower the ratings if weak ftServer sales, combined with failure to grow Avance sales, lead to declining EBITDA and negative annual FOCF.

