#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Ukraine --------------------------------------- 26-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/B Country: Ukraine

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 126826

Mult. CUSIP6: 603674

Mult. CUSIP6: 903724

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B

29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B

17-May-2010 B+/B B/B

11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C

25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C

24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B

12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by our view of the government’s unwillingness to make further structural improvements to the public finances; and by its highly leveraged financial sector with considerable nonperforming loans (NPLs). The ratings are supported by relatively low levels of public sector debt, a large commodity endowment, and relatively strong growth potential.

