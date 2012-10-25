TEXT-S&P ratings - St. Gallen (Canton of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- St. Gallen (Canton of) --------------------------------- 25-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Feb-2006 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

