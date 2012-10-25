TEXT-S&P revises St. Gallen outlook to stable;afrmd at 'AA+/A-1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have reassessed Swiss canton of St. Gallen’s current and projected budgetary performance.

-- We now think that the canton’s prospects for recovery to a structurally balanced budget have slowed and we see the canton’s budgetary performance projected for 2012-2014 as being weaker than we previously expected.

-- St. Gallen has a very wealthy economic environment and operates in an institutional framework that we classify as “predictable and supportive”.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on St. Gallen to stable from positive and affirming our ‘AA+/A-1+‘credit ratings on St. Gallen.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the canton will be able to reduce expenditures and increase taxes to address its structural deficit over the medium term.

Rating Action

On Oct. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services revised its outlook on the Swiss canton of St. Gallen to stable from positive. At the same time, the ‘AA+’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed.

Rationale

We revised the outlook to stable from positive following our assessment of St. Gallen’s current and projected budgetary performance. It reflects our view that the canton’s prospects for recovery to a structurally balanced budget faster than in our base-case have diminished.

We affirmed our ratings on St. Gallen because the canton has a very wealthy economic environment and operates in an institutional framework that we classify as “predictable and supportive”. The ratings on St. Gallen are also underpinned by the canton’s strong financial management, which results in very low tax-supported debt and high levels of cash and reserves.

These strengths, however, are partly counterbalanced by a temporary deterioration in fiscal performance and a contingent liability stemming mainly from the cantonal bank, St.Galler Kantonalbank (SGKB; not rated).

St. Gallen benefits from the “predictable and supportive” Swiss institutional framework. The framework, among other elements, includes a strong national equalization system, which generates a predictable revenue source for St. Gallen as a beneficiary of the system. While St. Gallen, with an income per capita at about 86% of the Swiss average (2010), displays a somewhat weaker economic profile in a national comparison, internationally we classify it as a wealthy economy with a GDP per capita at about US$63,600.

The ratings are further supported by the cantonal management’s historically good financial policies, which have demonstrated the canton’s ongoing commitment to fiscal consolidation, as well as very prudent debt management. We expect budgetary consolidation over the next three years to be difficult because of pressures arising from larger health and social costs and low growth in tax revenues.

Contrary to our previous expectation that St. Gallen’s budgetary performance could improve faster than we had projected under our former base-case scenario, the past year has shown that St. Gallen’s path to structurally balanced accounts is more challenging than we anticipated.

While our new base-case scenario already includes the savings measure proposed under “Sparpaket II” and the measures depicted in the budgetary proposal for 2013--including a tax increase--further savings or revenue-generating measures would be needed to finally return to fully balanced budgets.

As a result, in our new base-case we expect the canton’s operating balance as a percentage of operating revenues to average a weak negative 1.6% over our forecast horizon 2010-2014 compared with negative 0.7% for 2009-2013, albeit with a positive trend toward a balanced operating budget in 2014.

However, we don’t think that a consistently negative balance after capital accounts in this scenario will trigger a debt accumulation, because the canton will likely use its large cash reserves to cover the budgetary deficit in 2012-2014. Consequently, we project St. Gallen’s tax-supported debt will remain at about 18% of operating revenues in 2012-2014, which is very low in our opinion.

The ratings also take into account St. Gallen’s guarantee for its cantonal bank, SGKB, which is the canton’s largest contingent liability. The canton is the major shareholder and carries most of the bank’s liabilities. In the event of financial distress at the bank, the canton’s creditworthiness could be considerably burdened. However, we view the likelihood of this risk materializing as very low over the forecast period (through 2014), owing to our estimate of a strong underlying credit risk for SGKB.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1+'. We assess St. Gallen’s liquidity position as very positive for the rating. Although we anticipate a gradual weakening of the canton’s liquidity position to cover budget deficits, in our base-case scenario we expect the canton’s cash to exceed by 8x its debt service falling due over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, the canton has one committed bank line of Swiss franc 150 million available. St. Gallen’s liquidity position is also based on excellent market access and expected further availability of cash thanks to its ownership of SGKB. The next financial debt maturities are in 2013, and thereafter concentrated in 2018 and 2020. We expect debt service to remain below 2.0% of operating revenues over the next three years.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that St. Gallen’s currently affluent liquidity position will help cover its temporarily wider deficits without debt accumulation before cost-containing measures gradually improve budgetary performance.

We could take a negative rating action on St. Gallen within the next two years if, in line with our downside-case scenario, the canton’s budgetary performance were to deteriorate beyond currently forecast levels, for example as a result of a discontinuation of savings measures or not implementing tax increases. A situation where SGKB were to face financial distress, thereby triggering support measures by its owner, could contribute to negative pressure on the rating on the canton. However, we view these events as highly unlikely due to the canton’s prudent management and SGKB’s strong credit profile.

We currently don’t see a realistic upside-case scenario that would lead to a positive rating action on St. Gallen within the next two years.

