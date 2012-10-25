FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:Medium-term benefits from banking consolidation in Greece
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 25, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:Medium-term benefits from banking consolidation in Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 25 - Fitch Ratings views the renewed consolidating initiatives involving the four major Greek banks, National Bank of Greece (NBG), Eurobank Ergasias SA (Eurobank), Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank as a positive step towards the restructuring of Greece’s banking sector and the banks’ ratings over the medium term. These moves should help create a smaller number of more efficient and viable institutions that will be better placed to cope with the country’s sovereign crisis and weak economic prospects.

However, medium-term benefits could be negated if sizeable present risks, which are all interlinked, are not addressed that are currently constraining Greek banks’ ratings. The most significant of these are i) the resolution of Greece’s sovereign crisis; ii) the recapitalisation of banks; iii) the restoration of depositors’ confidence; and iv) the reduction of banks’ dependence on extraordinary liquidity from central banks.

The consolidation of Greek banks into larger institutions should enable them to attain synergies, particularly on the cost side from branch and staff optimisation and reduction in central service and IT platforms. While these processes will entail initial one-off restructuring costs, Fitch gives credit to banks’ ability to reduce expenses as they have done in the past two years. Moreover, larger Greek banks may reap funding costs benefits in the short-term as competition for deposits may ease as the number of institutions competing will be reduced. These cost synergies should help banks to absorb continued high loan impairment charges from asset quality deterioration.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.