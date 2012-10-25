TEXT-S&P summary: PGA Holdings Inc.

Oct 25 -

Summary analysis -- PGA Holdings Inc. ----------------------------- 25-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Indiana

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 69340H

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Apr-2012 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on South Bend, Ind.-based PGA Holdings Inc. (PGA), the parent of U.S. patient satisfaction and clinical performance information and improvement services provider Press Ganey Associates Inc., reflect its “weak” business risk profile and “highly leveraged” financial risk profile. The weak business is dominated by a niche operating focus in the moderately competitive patient satisfaction and clinical performance surveying and benchmarking service business. This is despite Press Ganey’s well-established market position, which has provided significant sources of recurring revenues. PGA’s highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects adjusted leverage well above 8x. We add the preferred units of PGHoldco LLC (PGA’s parent) to adjusted debt. Press Ganey conducts patient satisfaction surveys for more than 10,000 health care organizations; its established scoring database commonly is used as a standard for hospital performance as well as provides measures and improves clinical performance outcomes.

Press Ganey is on track to meet our 2012 base-case expectations of mid- to high-single-digit revenue growth and relatively stable EBITDA margins of around 38%. It continues to retain well above 90% of its contract base in both its patient satisfaction (86% of 2011 revenues) and clinical performance (9% of 2011 revenues) segments, with modest price increases. The newer clinical performance segment is and will continue to be a driver of current growth as the company seeks to expand this business by cross-selling this service to its existing patient satisfaction customer base. We expect the company to further expand the clinical performance segment through modest acquisitions funded by discretionary cash flow. We expect new reporting requirements from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the overall push of health care reform for better clinical outcome measures will further increase demand for such services.We also expect new reimbursement requirements to further support continued expansion of its customer base in patient satisfaction surveys for medical practices and alternative sites including home health.

While the weak business risk profile reflects Press Ganey’s narrow focus in a niche business, it is the leader in the U.S. patient satisfaction market. Press Ganey serves approximately 50% of all U.S. hospitals (a substantial portion of which are larger U.S. healthcare service providers) and a strong position in the medical practice market (mainly for large group practices). However, despite its relevant presence in patient satisfaction, there is still room for competition from new market entrants. The business risk profile also incorporates heavy competition and low barriers to entry in its future growth engine, the newer clinical performance business, established as a result of a few acquisitions in 2009 and 2010. Press Ganey is the third largest provider in the clinical performance segment, with about an 11% market share in this highly fragmented area. This industry growth prospects rely on demand of services from increase regulations due to recently mandated compliance reporting requirements. CMS’ mandated Hospital and Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS and HHCAHPS) patient satisfaction measures and Medicare’s reformed pay-for-performance reimbursement model that will become effective in 2013, will increase demand for this service as well as patient satisfaction. Medicare pay-for-performance will require some providers to be measured against their peers on patient satisfaction and clinical performance for full Medicare payment reimbursement. A dynamic competitive environment could pressure the company’s expected growth and profitability prospects, and evolving regulations may pose challenges.

The company’s existing strong brand awareness, aided by a proprietary database including 25 years of survey-response benchmarking data, provides some offset to competitive risks. We believe this gives Press Ganey a competitive advantage with significant barriers to entry. Demand for patient satisfaction is largely driven by health care providers that want to improve clinical outcomes and measure performance for compensation purposes by benchmarking patient satisfaction survey results against peers. We expect demand to continue over the near to medium term. We also believe the range of Press Ganey’s service offerings gives it a competitive advantage compared with peers: It is the only provider that offers both clinical performance and patient satisfaction data.

PGA’s highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA well above 8x. In accordance with our hybrid capital criteria, we view PG Holdco’s accreting preferred debt held by its owners as debt-like, because we expect it to be refinanced over the medium term.

However, we recognize that the units do not require any ongoing cash payments. Excluding the units, we expect debt leverage levels will be below 5x in 2012. Despite our expectation of expanding EBITDA, we expect fully adjusted leverage to remain high for some time, because of the accretion on the preferred units. Given the late-2010 $169 million distribution to shareholders, we expect PGA and its sponsor to be committed to modestly growing the company rather than paying another dividend over the near term. We expect acquisitions to be funded from modest discretionary cash flow. As a result, we do not expect debt reduction.

Liquidity

PGA’s liquidity is adequate, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant aspects of its liquidity include:

-- We expect sources to cover uses by at least 1.2x for the next two years.

-- PGA’s sources include a $20 million revolver and our expectation of operating cash flow of over $30 million in 2012

-- Cash uses are limited, composed of capital expenditures of about $20 million that primarily will be used to expand its business.

-- We expect net sources still would be positive with a 15% EBITDA decline.

-- PGA would not likely be able to absorb low-probability shocks without refinancing.

-- We expect PGA to maintain existing cushions of around 25% on its credit facility covenants.

-- Debt maturities are modest until 2017, when the revolver becomes due.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on PGA’s $20 million revolver and $335 million first-lien term loan B is a ‘B’. The recovery rating on the revolver and first-lien term loan is ‘3’, indicating our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The issue-level rating on PGA’s $90 million second-lien term loan is a ‘CCC+'. The recovery rating on the second-lien term loan is ‘6’, indicating our expectation for negligible (0 to 10%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PGA Holdings Inc., published April 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain very high, despite continued revenue growth and sustained EBITDA margins, primarily because of the accreting preferred units and its acquisition strategy. A rating upgrade could occur if PGA meaningfully executes its growth strategy by achieving some dominance in the clinical performance sector, prompting an upward revision of our business risk assessment to fair. We could also consider a rating upgrade if PGA adopts more conservative financial policies with sustained adjusted leverage (including preferred units as debt) in the 4x to 5x range, which we view as unlikely given its accretive preferred units. A downgrade would be considered if liquidity becomes constrained with a bank-calculated loan covenant cushion falling below 10%. This could result from a significant decline in EBITDA of about 15% or substantial additional borrowings to finance a large acquisition or dividend payment which would increase actual debt burden by 26%.

