TEXT-S&P assigns rtg to Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt covered bonds

-- We are assigning a ‘AA+’ long-term rating to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt’s outstanding covered bonds issued under the Norwegian covered bond legislation. The outlook is stable.

-- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of primarily first-lien loans secured on residential properties in Norway.

-- The credit quality of the cover pool assets reflects the issuer’s focus on prime residential mortgages, but the rating is constrained by the ‘BBB+’ long-term rating on the issuer and because the program is assessed as category 2 under our criteria.

-- We have assigned the rating based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. The ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program may be affected as a result of this review due to the inclusion of public sector assets in the cover pool.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned a ‘AA+’ long-term credit rating to Norway-based Gjensidige Bank oligkreditt AS’s (GBB) outstanding covered bonds issued under the Norwegian covered bond legislation.

The rating will apply to all outstanding issuances of Norwegian legislation-enabled covered bonds “Obligasjoner med fortrinsrett” (OMF) issued by GBB. The outlook is stable (see list below).

Standard & Poor’s ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds.

Gjensidige Bank Boligkreditt is a wholly owned specialized mortgage subsidiary of Gjensidige Bank ASA (GB) and is considered to be a core entity to GB. GB has a relatively short history of operations since its establishment in 2007 and the bank does not hold a substantial market position, despite the Gjensidige group’s strong domestic brand. GB had total assets of Norwegian krone (NOK) 17.7 billion as of June 30, 2012, placing it outside Norway’s top 20 banks by assets. It benefits from name recognition based on its relationship with its parent, which has 26% of the non-life insurance market in Norway. Of GB’s balance sheet, 80% comprises residential mortgages. However, it has gained more revenues and profits from the 15%-18% of its balance sheet that comprises high-margin unsecured consumer lending. It acquired these loans from Citibank in December 2009 to help it to diversify its revenues. The unsecured loans attract different customers from its mortgage and banking business.