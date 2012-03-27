TEXT-S&P summary: C.A.T. oil AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- C.A.T. oil AG --------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Austria

Primary SIC: Oil and Gas Field

Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-May-2011 BB-/B BB-/B

07-Mar-2008 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on C.A.T. oil AG, an Austria-registered oilfield services company that conducts all of its operations in Russia and Kazakhstan, reflect our view of the company’s “weak” business profile and “significant” financial risk profile.

C.A.T. oil’s key business risks are, in our view, the industry’s cyclicality, competitiveness, and limited barriers to entry. The company’s small scale limits its pricing power and diversity, and it faces risks inherent to operating in the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale ‘ruAAA’). These constraints are partly offset by C.A.T. oil’s strong niche positions in hydrofracturing and sidetracking, which are more resilient to economic downturns than other segments of the oilfield services industry. In view of the company’s recent and ongoing expansion into conventional drilling, we expect sidetracking, fracturing, and conventional drilling each to contribute about one-third of EBITDA from 2012 onward.

Our assessment of C.A.T. oil’s financial risk profile takes into account the company’s low leverage, adequate corporate governance practices and transparency, conservative financial policies, and adequate liquidity.

S&P base-case operating scenario

For 2012, we anticipate an increase in both revenues and EBITDA, following the company’s ongoing expansion into conventional drilling. We understand that in 2012 CAT oil will start operating nine rigs in Russia. Accordingly, we expect EBITDA for 2012 to be about EUR70 million-EUR80 million, with some upside potential. At the beginning of March 2012, the total order book stood at EUR306 million. For the first nine months of 2011, EBITDA was EUR46 million and the EBITDA margin was about 22%. Operating margins were, however, squeezed by front-loaded startup costs for expansion into conventional drilling. We expect the EBITDA margin to improve closer to 25% in 2012.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

We expect C.A.T. oil’s credit metrics to remain robust in 2012. We believe that the expansion program will be completed in the first half of the year, after which the company’s capital spending requirement will return to maintenance levels, leading to positive free operating cash flow for the rest of 2012. We forecast fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt exceeding 100% and debt to EBITDA at much less than 1x at year-end 2012.

Reported debt increased to EUR62.4 million as of Sept. 31, 2011, from about EUR7 million at year-end 2010.

Liquidity

We consider C.A.T. oil’s liquidity to be “adequate.” This reflects ourestimate that the company’s sources to uses ratio will remain above 1.4x over the next 12 months, and that net sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

The company’s main sources of liquidity include:

-- Balance sheet cash of about EUR32.8 million as at Sept. 31, 2011, although we believe part of this is tied to operations;

-- FFO, which we estimate at about EUR51 million in 2011 and EUR60 million in 2012 in our base-case scenario; and

-- Committed credit lines, notably a EUR100 million revolving facility due November 2015, of which about EUR38 million was undrawn at Sept. 30, 2011. We expect this facility largely to cover the company’s expansion into conventional drilling. The facility contains no financial covenants or material adverse change clauses.

Key potential uses of liquidity include:

-- Short-term debt maturities of close to zero;

-- Some moderate working-capital outflows, which we estimate at EUR10 million-EUR15 million;

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR25 million in 2012; and

-- Dividends, which we estimate at about EUR5 million.

The company’s long-term debt of EUR62 million mainly constitutes drawings under the committed credit facility due 2015.

Our assessment of C.A.T. oil’s liquidity is constrained by the company’s relatively limited scale and our view that its position in the credit markets is not sufficiently robust as to warrant a “strong” assessment. We note that the committed credit facility carries no financial covenants, which in our view increases flexibility.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to benefit from strong operating cash flow, low leverage, and the supportive oil industry environment. It further reflects our belief that the company will adhere to its prudent financial policies, notably those relating to funding its expansionary capital expenditures and dividend payouts. We consider an EBITDA margin of 20%-25% and a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 1x as commensurate with the current rating. We believe adjusted debt to EBITDA of up to 2x in a downturn could be accommodated within the current rating.

We could downgrade C.A.T. oil if its operating cash flow were to decline or if its investment program and dividend policy were to become more aggressive than we anticipate, leading to a substantial increase in leverage, for example debt to EBITDA exceeding 2x.

We do not currently see any potential for ratings upside, mainly because of C.A.T. oil’s small scale of operations and limited diversity in a challenging industry.