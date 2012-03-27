FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Heraeus Holding GmbH
March 27, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Heraeus Holding GmbH

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- Heraeus Holding GmbH -------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-Jun-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

24-Jun-2003 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based precious metals and technology group Heraeus Holding GmbH reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s leading niche market positions in most of its core businesses. Heraeus’ operations include precious metals, sensors, dental products, quartz glass, specialty light sources, and biomaterials and medical products. The ratings also reflect the group’s good diversity by region, product, and customer base. We understand the company derives a significant proportion of its earnings from end markets with relatively stable demand patterns, which mitigates exposure to cyclical demand from other end markets. The ratings are further supported by the group’s “intermediate” financial profile according to our classifications, reflected in a relatively robust balance sheet and strong financial flexibility.

