TEXT-S&P summary: CaixaBank S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

Summary analysis -- CaixaBank S.A. -------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Investing

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

15-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

01-Jul-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

27-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Robust retail banking franchise in Spain, resulting from a successful growth strategy.

-- More contained credit risk profile than peers’.

-- Sound capitalization following completion of capital enhancement initiatives.