TEXT-S&P summary: CaixaBank S.A.

March 27 -
Summary analysis -- CaixaBank S.A. -------------------------------- 27-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Spain
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
15-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
01-Jul-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
27-Jul-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Robust retail banking franchise in Spain, resulting from a successful growth strategy.
-- More contained credit risk profile than peers’.
-- Sound capitalization following completion of capital enhancement initiatives.