TEXT-S&P summary: Kindred Healthcare Inc.

If, as recently disclosed, Kindred does not renew its lease with Ventas (expiring in 2013), we believe total revenue could fall about 5% in 2013, but its EBITDA margin could rise because of the high rental cost of the expiring contract. Our expectations for continuing operations for each of the next two years include 2% growth for the base hospital and nursing home business, including slight increases in annual rates, small increase in patient days for long-term acute care hospitals, and small payor mix improvement in the nursing home business.

We expect Kindred’s lease-adjusted EBITDA margin to increase slightly from 8.4% in 2011. This estimate includes our view of the impact of the RehabCare acquisition, and the impact of the Medicare rate cut on Kindred’s nursing home business.

We view Kindred’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged,” reflected in our calculation of debt to EBITDA of about 6.1x in 2011, declining to 5.3x at the end of 2012. The decline is from the added EBITDA contribution from the former RehabCare portfolio for a full 12 months, compared with only seven months in 2011. We expect Kindred to generate about $70 million of free cash flow in 2012, but we believe it will use all free cash flow to help fund acquisitions, which in our view will take priority over repaying debt. We do not expect Kindred to pay any substantive shareholder dividend.

Because Kindred generates about half of its total revenues from government reimbursement, we believe government reimbursement risk is the most significant key credit factor, despite its size, scale, and diversity. Kindred is less susceptible than its peers to Medicare rate cuts for nursing homes, because that business is only about 40% of its total revenues, compared with 80%-85% for its peers. However, the prominence of overall reimbursement risk, including the reimbursement risk in its other key business, long term acute care hospitals, prevents a characterization of the business risk as fair. Long-term acute care hospitals are very vulnerable to changes in Medicare reimbursement because they typically generate about 60% of revenue from Medicare. We believe the uncertainty of federal efforts to reduce health care spending subjects Kindred to federal regulatory risk. The rating also recognizes the increasing competitiveness of Kindred’s businesses, as the competition for better paying patients that have private insurance intensifies.

Liquidity

Kindred’s liquidity is adequate for its needs. Sources of cash are likely to exceed uses of cash over the next 12 months. Relevant aspects of Kindred’s liquidity are:

-- With estimated sources exceeding estimated uses by over $400 million, we expect coverage of uses to be about 3x in the next 12 months.

-- Sources of liquidity include about $235 million of unadjusted operating cash flow after working capital needs and before capital expenses.

-- In addition, we expect Kindred to have at least $100 million cash on the balance sheet, including its restricted cash, and to generate about $70 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012.

-- Kindred will not have any significant debt maturities until at least 2018, and we expect covenant cushions to exceed 15%.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the $700 million senior secured term loan B is ‘B+’ (the same as our corporate credit rating on Kindred); the recovery rating is ‘3’, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The rating on the senior unsecured notes is ‘B-’ (two notches below the corporate credit rating; the recovery rating is ‘6’, indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0 to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Kindred, published June 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

Our stable rating outlook on Kindred incorporates our expectation that the impact of the RehabCare acquisition and the net effect on the company from the recent Medicare rate cut does not materially change our view of the company’s credit profile. At this time, we do not expect any other significant reimbursement cuts, but recognize that each of Kindred’s businesses will continue to be vulnerable to reimbursement uncertainty tied to third-party payor efforts to limit cost increases. However, we could lower our rating if Kindred’s free cash flow becomes minimal, and/or we no longer believe lease adjusted leverage will fall below 5x by 2013. This could occur if it’s adjusted EBITDA margin in 2012 falls 75-100 basis points below our 2012 estimate of 8.9%. A combination of weak patient volume, a cut in third-party payments, and/or a spike in operating costs in either of its long term acute care business or its nursing home business could be contributing factors. We may also lower the rating if we revise our business risk assessment to vulnerable if, for example, unexpected regulatory changes disadvantaged Kindred’s businesses.

A higher rating is possible if Kindred can reduce debt leverage below 4x, and we believe it would remain there. To achieve this level, we believe Kindred’s EBITDA margin would have to improve by at least 250 basis points. However, in 2013, the elimination of the unfavorable Ventas leases might make this level achievable with only a 150 basis point increase in its EBITDA margin.

