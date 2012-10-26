TEXT-Fitch drops 4 Chinese thermal power producer ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings of four China-based independent power producers - China Power International Development Limited (CPID), China Datang International Power Generation Company Limited (Datang), Huadian Power International Corporation Limited (Huadian) and Huaneng Power International Limited (Huaneng). A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of these issuers.

The ratings reflect weak financial profiles with high leverage and low interest coverage. Improvements to profit margins and leverage seen in H112 are unlikely to be sustained if future recovery of coal prices is not offset by sufficient tariff increases.

Profit margins improved to 31% in H112 from 25% in 2011 for CPID, to 28% from 25% for Datang, to 20% from 16% for Huadian and to 19% from 16% for Huaneng, following a tariff increase of approximately 5% in November 2011. Leverage as measured by adjusted debt to EBITDAR also improved moderately (CPID: to 8.1x at end-June 2012 from 10.6x at end-2011; Datang: 8.7x from 9.4x; Huadian: 9.6x from 12.1x and Huaneng: 6.5x from 7.9x.)

The ratings of all four issuers benefit from one notch of uplift reflecting potential state support, as per Fitch’s Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology.

Fitch affirms and withdraws the following ratings:

CPID

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’; withdrawn

Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B‘withdrawn

Datang

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’; withdrawn

Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B‘withdrawn

Senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BB’; withdrawn

Huadian

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’; withdrawn

Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B‘withdrawn

Huaneng

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B’; withdrawn

Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘B‘withdrawn

Senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BB+'; withdrawn