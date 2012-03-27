TEXT-Fitch afrms DEVK's IFS at 'A+';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn’s (DEVK non-life) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn’s (DEVK life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK non-life’s main subsidiaries’ IFS ratings at ‘A+’ and the subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG’s (Echo Re) IFS rating has been affirmed at ‘BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The affirmations reflect the group’s robust capitalisation, the strong reserving methodologies of DEVK non-life, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life’s current underwriting profitability has been significantly weakened by Germany’s competitive motor insurance market. However, DEVK non-life’s average motor premium per policy increased in 2010 and 2011. Fitch expects DEVK’s non-life underwriting result to have improved in 2011 after several years of declining results.

Fitch views DEVK group’s capital generation as strong. Fitch expects that DEVK non-life will have increased shareholder funds by more than EUR50m to EUR1,360m in 2011. DEVK non-life has increased its shareholder funds by more than EUR90m on average since 2006 despite strong competition in the motor line.

Fitch believes that DEVK non-life’s claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand Germany’s motor line competition without losing market share or its reported capitalisation deteriorating. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK’s non-life gross written premiums (GWP), the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence DEVK’s underwriting profitability. DEVK is one of Germany’s top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income. Fitch believes that the German motor insurance market as a whole will have improved underwriting profitability in 2011 and expects this trend to continue in 2012.

In life insurance, Fitch expects that DEVK’s net investment return rate declined in 2011, but remained higher than the market average. Fitch believes that DEVK group’s life new business developed better than the market average in 2011.

Fitch expects that Echo Re will have to report a loss for 2011 as start-up costs and negative impact of strong Swiss Franc affected Echo Re’s overall profitability. However, Fitch estimates that the loss will have decreased to less than CHF3.0m in 2011 (2010: CHF10.7m). In 2010, DEVK increased Echo Re’s shareholder funds by CHF30.0m and Fitch believes that DEVK would provide additional capital if needed.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include a substantial improvement in DEVK’s non-life underwriting profitability, resilience in Germany’s motor line competition and substantial improvement of DEVK life operations’ market position.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include any significant change in the strength of reserving methodologies and/or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to Germany’s motor competition.

In its 2010 consolidated accounts, DEVK non-life had total assets of EUR8.1bn and DEVK life had total assets of EUR5.4bn. Fitch expects that DEVK insurance group’s gross written premiums increased by 3.5% to EUR2.5bn in 2011.The DEVK insurance group had about 4,000 staff at year-end 2011.

The rating actions are as follows:

DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK life: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable.

Echo Re: IFS affirmed at ‘BBB+'; Outlook Stable.