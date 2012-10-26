TEXT-Fitch drops India Structured Finance National Rating Criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings today has withdrawn two criteria reports relating to Indian Structured Finance National Ratings, as the agency no longer assigns National ratings in India.

The criteria withdrawn are ‘Rating Criteria for Indian Asset-Backed Securitisations’ dated 14 August 2012 and ‘Rating Criteria for Security Receipts backed by Non-Performing Assets’ dated 16 August 2011.

All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Pvt Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group and is dedicated to the local Indian market and focused exclusively on National-scale, domestic credit ratings (please see the release ‘Fitch Launches New National Ratings Brand in India’ dated 12 September 2012).The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings’ website at www.indiaratings.co.in.

Fitch will continue to assign and monitor international SF ratings in India. The applicable criteria include, but are not limited to, the following:

- Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (6 June 2012)

- Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions (30 May 2012)

- APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (2 August 2012)

- APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (3 August 2012)

- Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia Pacific (25 April 2012)