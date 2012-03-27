TEXT-Fitch publishes SMP's 'B' rating;stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has published SMP Deutschland GmbH’s (SMP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B’ and Short-term IDR of ‘B’. The Outlook is Stable. SMP was formerly known as Peguform GmbH.

SMP’s stand-alone Long-term IDR of ‘B-’ reflects contractual linkages under the EUR180m debt facility dated 2 November 2011, encompassing SMP and SMP Iberica S.L. as co-borrowers, and certain immediate group entities as guarantors. The final IDR of ‘B’ includes a one-notch uplift which represents Fitch’s assessment of the strategic and operational (non-contractual) linkages with its parent, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL).

SMP’s stand-alone IDR reflects its strong and long-standing relationship with Volkswagen Group AG (‘A-'/Stable) as a large Tier One supplier of the original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM‘s) bumpers, door panels and other plastic automotive components. However, this rating is constrained by the company’s exposure to the volatile automotive supply industry, pricing pressure from OEMs and in emerging markets, raw material price volatility, a low profitability compared to peers, a lack of product diversification, significant customer concentration, as well as its moderately efficient plant operations. Fitch further notes that although it is an important supplier, underperformance of SMP could lead its customers to switch a significant portion of their business to other suppliers.

The final IDR benefits from a one-notch uplift representing potential support from the stronger credit and business profiles of its parent, MSSL, which indirectly owns 40.8% of SMP. Fitch believes, for two reasons, that MSSL is likely to provide support to SMP, should the latter have temporary difficulties. Firstly, MSSL has a strategic interest in SMP’s strong relationship with Volkswagen and, secondly, SMP’s facility agreement contains a cross-default clause which, in case of a SMP or SMP Iberica default, would also affect a EUR190m acquisition facility guaranteed by MSSL (51%) and by MSSL’s ultimate parent SMFL (49%). Fitch does not consolidate this debt, or other group debt higher up in the group structure, when rating SMP, as its EUR180m debt facility agreement has permitted payment mechanisms in place to restrict SMP’s direct servicing of such external debt.

SMP’s financial profile is supported by its moderate leverage, which compares well with similarly rated companies. Fitch expects that, in the absence of a severe market downturn, cash flow from operations should be sufficient to cover debt repayment and planned investment requirements. Fitch further expects that the funds from operations (FFO) lease adjusted leverage of close to 4.0x in 2012 will gradually decline towards 3x by 2014.

Due to limited and volatile cash flow generation, liquidity is a concern. Fitch has assessed the available liquidity at any time throughout 2012 to be EUR35m. This figure comprises unrestricted cash of EUR33m as at end-December 2011, Fitch-expected free cash flow (FCF) of about EUR11m in 2012, debt repayments of EUR14m in 2012 and EUR5m available under a committed EUR30m shareholder loan from Forgu GmbH (Forgu). The liquidity is required to finance peak to trough working capital swings of about EUR15m. In addition, as at December 31, 2011, the company may draw up to EUR30m under non-committed bilateral and permitted debt facilities without breaching financial covenants.

Although permitted payment restrictions between SMP and its direct parent, Forgu, exist, Fitch considers that the contemplated profit-and-loss pooling agreement between SMP and Forgu would weaken SMP’s ringfencing.

An EBIT margin above 5%, a FCF margin above 2% and an FFO lease adjusted leverage below 3.0x would be positive for the rating. Conversely, SMP’s stand-alone rating would not be consistent with an EBIT margin below 2%, a negative FCF margin or an FFO-lease adjusted leverage above 4.0x on a sustained basis.