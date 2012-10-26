TEXT-S&P summary: Gothaer Insurance Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG ------------ 26-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2005 A-/-- --/--

27-Dec-2001 NR/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based

"here &sid=828326&sind=A&",

"here &sid=828326&sind=A&" (GL), and

"here &sid=828326&sind=A&" reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of these companies as core subsidiaries of the Gothaer Insurance Group (Gothaer). Our assessment of the group is based on these companies' aggregate business and financial profiles.

The ratings reflect the group’s strong competitive position, due to a well-diversified portfolio, which provides a competitive advantage in our view. In addition, the group’s management is strongly committed to growth of profitable lines of business, and strong non-life underwriting performance. We consider these strengths to be partly offset by Gothaer’s relatively high exposure to credit risk and high asset-liability management (ALM) risk in the life insurance inforce book (back book) that weighs on the group’s strong capitalization.

The group’s competitive position has benefitted from proactive changes to the product mix (such as in motor insurance or supplementary health care) and distribution channels, contributing to a favorable business mix. The comprehensive distribution mix allows management the flexibility to adapt to changing market trends. We regard the group’s recent acquisitions in Eastern Europe as neutral to the ratings at this stage. In view of Gothaer’s profit-oriented strategy and the competitive and demanding market environment, our base-case forecast is for group premiums to moderately increase by 2%-3% in 2012 and 2013.

The strong non-life underwriting performance, we believe, is the result of management’s strong focus on expanding business with sound profit potential, such as small and midsize enterprises and special-industry business. Furthermore, Gothaer has actively reduced underwriting related to the highly competitive motor business. We expect noncommodity lines to increasingly dominate Gothaer’s nonlife portfolio, resulting in stable net combined ratios (loss and expense ratios) lower than 98%, excluding natural catastrophes.

Non-life is the main contributor to the group’s strong net income, which we project to remain at about EUR80 million-EUR90 million in 2012 and 2013 in our base case, resulting in a return on equity of about 7%. This stable level of earnings will support the group’s capital position. However, the high interest rate sensitivity of the life insurance back book might further weigh on the group’s strong capitalization. Nevertheless, we assume in our base case that the group’s capitalization will remain strong over the next 12-18 months.

In life insurance, Gothaer has been focusing on the development and sale of less-capital-intensive unit-linked and biometric products for several years, which we consider positive. However, the inforce portfolio is still strongly influenced by traditional interest-rate-sensitive life insurance products with guarantees. We therefore believe it will take time for GL’s financial profile to reduce ALM risks. Nevertheless, we expect GL to continue to record sound risk surpluses of about 0.8% of its actuarial reserves in 2012 and 2013 and further reduce administration costs. In addition, we anticipate the new-business margin to exceed 15% of the annual premium equivalent (APE).

The exposure to credit risk in Gothaer’s bond portfolio is relatively high compared with peers’, in our view. Bonds rated ‘BBB’ and lower accounted for about 20% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2012. For the ratings, we assume that future impairments will not have the scale to significantly hamper the group’s capitalization or earnings targets. Exposure to equities, which represented about 0.3% of the portfolio on June 30, 2012, is limited and largely hedged.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gothaer’s management will continue to pursue a profit-oriented strategy and the group’s capitalization and earnings will stay within our parameters for the ratings.

A positive rating action is unlikely over the next 12-18 months in light of the challenging financial market environment, but could occur if Gothaer sustained sound operating earnings from all three business segments, while maintaining strong capitalization and continuing derisking measures, most notably relating to ALM risk. In a continuously low-yield environment, another rating support would be GL’s ability to further rebuild its financial profile and reduce its exposure to traditional business with guarantees over time.

Negative rating pressure could materialize if the group were to underperform relative to our earnings and capitalization benchmarks.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009

-- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Summary Of Standard & Poor’s Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007

-- Counterparty Credit Ratings And The Credit Framework, April 14, 2004