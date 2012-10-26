TEXT-Fitch affirms Shinsei TB Trust 7916702 & 7916703; off RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Shinsei TB Trust funds’ senior beneficial interests (senior BIs) and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). These transactions are securitisations of residential mortgage loans in Japan.

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702:

JPY0.96bn* senior BIs 1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703:

JPY2.62bn* senior BIs 1 affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; off RWN; Outlook Stable

*as of 25 October 2012

The affirmations reflect the completion of the remedial action following the account bank’s loss of eligibility due to the downgrade on 20 July 2012. Fitch placed the senior BIs 1 on RWN on 22 August 2012 due to the exposure to the ineligible counterparty.

The affirmations also reflect Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement for each of the senior BIs is sufficient to support the current ratings and each pool’s performance remains within the agency’s expectation.

No loans have defaulted in each underlying pool to date. As of end-September 2012, the number of delinquent loans in the underlying pools is zero for Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916702 and one for Shinsei TB Trust fund code 7916703.