TEXT-Fitch affirms HYDRA IV Funding Corp's bonds at 'AAAsf'
October 26, 2012 / 9:07 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms HYDRA IV Funding Corp's bonds at 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA IV Funding Corporation’s series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating action is as listed below:

JPY24.65bn* bonds affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

* as of 25 October 2012

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that the available credit enhancement (CE) is sufficient to support the current ratings.

The transaction is backed by five underlying senior beneficial interests (BIs), each of which is supported by subordination and ultimately backed by their respective mortgage loan pools. The CE level of each of the senior BIs has continued to grow, which is considered by Fitch to provide strong protection against future deterioration in performance.

As a result of the downgrades of Japanese major banks on 20 July 2012, the account bank at the underlying trusts was no longer eligible to support ‘AAAsf’ ratings. However, Fitch believes that the transaction is protected from such exposure through available liquidity and credit enhancement. For more information, please see the commentary “Fitch: No Rating Impact on 4 RMBS with Accounts at Major JPN Banks”, dated 22 August 2012.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loan pools are The Momiji Bank, Ltd., The Juroku Bank, Ltd., (formerly The Gifu Bank, Ltd.), The Daito Bank, Ltd. and The Fukushima Bank, Ltd.

