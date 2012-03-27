TEXT-S&P lowers 3i Group rtg to 'BBB';otlk stbl

March 27 -

Overview

-- We consider that the difficult operating environment will continue to strain 3i Group PLC’s (3i) net asset value and consequently its leverage metrics.

-- We also consider that it will take longer than expected for 3i to grow management fee income and achieve positive cash flows (after excluding realization proceeds and noncash revenue items).

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term counterparty credit rating on 3i to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+'. At the same time, we are affirming the short-term rating at ‘A-2’.

-- We are also lowering the long-term rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+’ on core subsidiaries 3i Holdings PLC and 3i PLC, then withdrawing them at the request of the issuer.

-- The stable outlook on 3i reflects our expectation that its sound liquidity and conservative leverage policy will continue to support its financial profile.

Rating Action

On March 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on U.K.-based alternative asset manager 3i Group PLC (3i) to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A-2’ short-term counterparty credit rating on 3i. The long-term rating on core subsidiaries 3i Holdings PLC and 3i PLC were also lowered to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB+', then all ratings on both entities were withdrawn at the issuer’s request.