TEXT-S&P summary: Agile Property Holdings Ltd.
March 27, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Agile Property Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Agile Property Holdings Ltd. ------------------ 27-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 008477

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Sep-2006 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Agile Property Holdings Ltd. reflects the company’s sales concentration in Guangdong and Hainan provinces and execution risks associated with its expansion outside these markets. The rating also reflects the risk of operating in China’s highly competitive and volatile real estate market with evolving regulatory policies. Agile’s established market position in Guangdong and Hainan, its sizable low-cost land bank, and satisfactory record of operational and financial management temper these weaknesses.

Agile faces continued revenue concentration risk from its two main markets of Guangdong and Hainan provinces. In particular, its Hainan sales are from a single large-scale tourism property project. We expect Hainan’s contribution to revenue to remain significant at about 20% over the next two years, down from 40% in 2011, because more sales will come from other projects. Satisfactory sales in Hainan and the company’s good market presence in Guangdong temper concentration risk, in our view.

