TEXT-S&P summary: Solothurn (Canton of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 26 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Solothurn (Canton of) ------------------------- 26-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Stable/A-1+ Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

10-Jun-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Swiss Canton of Solothurn benefit from the predictable and supportive institutional framework for Swiss cantons. Solothurn is a net receiver of fiscal equalization payments, which provide a reliable source of funding and amount to 12% of its expected operating revenues in 2012. While Solothurn is economically weak in a national context, compared to international peers it displays a strong economy. Consequently, the rating on Solothurn also reflects the canton’s high wealth level, with a GDP per capita of Swiss franc (CHF) 53,780--about 121% of the EU-average.

Further ratings support comes from the canton’s prudent management, which has implemented measures aimed at returning the canton to very strong budgetary performance over a three-year time horizon. Solothurn’s good access to liquidity and very low contingent liabilities are additional supporting factors for our assessment. Solothurn’s relatively high budgetary flexibility provides further backing to our view.

The ratings are constrained by our belief that the canton’s budgetary performance will decline from 2012 onwards, although we expect a recovery by 2015. Further rating constraints include an expected increase in Solothurn’s currently low debt position, in conjunction with increasing net borrowing, and its relatively high level of unfunded pension liabilities.

Although historically robust, Solothurn’s budgetary performance has come under structural pressure in 2012 as a result of lower revenues, due to a revision of the tax law, the reduction of dividends from the Swiss National Bank for all cantons in 2012, and potentially higher expenditures through, for example, the 2012 implementation of the hospital financing reform. However, the canton has proposed a budgetary action plan which aims to reduce budgetary imbalances. The canton’s comfortable liquidity buffer currently enables it to weather the decline in the short term. Conversely, we expect Solothurn will take structural measures--including an adjustment of the tax rate--to reduce deficits after capital accounts, and that its financial management will incorporate deficit reduction measures in the current 2013 budget and beyond.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect that over the next few years, the canton will outperform its medium-term financial plan for 2014/2015 and implement full consolidation measures from 2014. Consequently, we also project the canton’s tax-supported debt, which is low in an international comparison, to increase moderately to 53% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014. This figure does not include any restructuring of the pension fund.

The canton’s net financial liabilities account for 97% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012 and consist predominantly of its underfunded pension fund. Net financial liabilities will likely increase to about 108% of operating revenues by 2014 as the canton’s budgetary performance weakens. Over the next two years, we expect Solothurn to finalize its restructuring plan for the pension fund, including the legal implementation of the reform.

The canton’s very low contingent liabilities offer further rating support. Solothurn does not guarantee or have investments in any financial institutions.

Liquidity

We regard Solothurn’s liquidity situation as very positive. The canton’s liquidity consists of cash, time deposits, and four bank lines, which together amounted to CHF410 million as of year-end 2011, and CHF464 million in September 2012. These reserves cover debt service over the coming 12 months by more than 3.5x. Moreover, we regard Solothurn’s access to external liquidity as strong given the banking sector in the Swiss confederation being assigned a BICRA score of 1 (See: Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Switzerland,” published April 11, 2012.).

The amount of debt maturing over the next 12 months--incorporated in the above debt service figures--includes the CHF100 million due in December 2012. Following this date, debt service is low and should remain at about 1% of operating revenues over the next few years, with only one maturity before 2020--a CHF150 million bond due in 2014. Revenue and expenditures follow a predictable pattern which facilitates liquidity planning. As Solothurn’s debt is denominated in the Swiss franc, there is no foreign exchange rate risk.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that the canton’s management will implement measures to return to a structurally balanced budget over a three-year horizon and our expectation that the canton will reduce its deficits toward 2014. Therefore, we anticipate that the canton can achieve better results than forecasted in the current financial plan for the next few years, on the basis that measures already proposed by management will be implemented. Furthermore, we expect the canton will contain the increase of its debt burden to a relatively moderate rate and to a debt level around 53% by 2014.

We might raise the ratings over the next two years if Solothurn managed to transform these projected operating deficits into surpluses. In addition, further ratings upside could occur if tax supported debt were contained at about 30% of revenues, especially if this was combined with a reduction of the dependence on equalization payments.

The ratings could come under downward pressure if, over the next two years, the canton’s debt burden rose significantly beyond 60% of revenue whilst budgetary performance deteriorated further, especially if this is in conjunction with a weakening in the canton’s liquidity position. However, we currently regard this development as highly unlikely.