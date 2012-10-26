FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P lowers rating on hibu to 'CC';outlook negative
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers rating on hibu to 'CC';outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 -

Overview

-- The board of directors at U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC has announced that the group will suspend all further payments of principal and interest to its lenders.

-- Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of us lowering our ratings on hibu to ‘SD’ (selective default) if hibu does not timely make the upcoming payments on the 2006 facility agreement, and if we believe that it will not make the payments within the following five business days.

Rating Action

On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu). The outlook is negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.