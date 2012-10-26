TEXT-S&P lowers rating on hibu to 'CC';outlook negative

Oct 26 -

Overview

-- The board of directors at U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC has announced that the group will suspend all further payments of principal and interest to its lenders.

-- Under our criteria, we consider the extension of a due payment of interest or principal as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on hibu to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of us lowering our ratings on hibu to ‘SD’ (selective default) if hibu does not timely make the upcoming payments on the 2006 facility agreement, and if we believe that it will not make the payments within the following five business days.

Rating Action

On Oct. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC+’ its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based international publisher of classified directories hibu PLC (hibu). The outlook is negative.