March 27, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes Eurozone sovereign snapshot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest version of its Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - an interactive document of existing and new research, and the latest Fitch commentary on all 17 eurozone sovereigns.

Fitch now assigns seven eurozone sovereigns an ‘A’ rating or below, compared to one - Greece - in 2008. In January 2012, Fitch reviewed the ratings of the six investment-grade eurozone sovereigns whose ratings had been flagged as at risk, indicated by a Negative Outlook. The resulting downgrades reflected a combination of country-specific and systemic risk factors.

In Fitch’s opinion, the likelihood of a full euro break-up remains low given the huge financial, economic and political costs of such an outcome. The European Central Bank has provided vital breathing space for the necessary fiscal and external adjustments. Its three year longer term refinancing operations have materially eased fears over bank funding,

supported sovereign bond markets and prevented a possible “Lehman moment”.

However, despite this recent stabilisation of sovereign and bank funding conditions, only a broad based and sustainable economic recovery across the region will mark the end of the crisis.

The full report, entitled “Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot”, is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - Q1 2012

here

