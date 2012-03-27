TEXT-S&P summary: Hasbro Inc.

The rating also reflects our assessment of Hasbro’s financial risk profile as intermediate. Given our assessment of Hasbro’s business risk profile, we have ascribed a 2x operating lease- and pension-adjusted leverage threshold for the company to maintain a ‘BBB+’ corporate credit rating. Leverage at December 2011 was 2.2x, because of weaker-than-expected performance in 2011, particularly in the company’s U.S. and Canada business, where operating margin declined to 12.4% from 15.2% in 2010. While new leadership in the U.S. and Canada business has already begun cost-rationalization efforts to improve margins in those geographies, improvements could be offset by continued investment in international markets and the Entertainment/Licensing business. We therefore expect EBITDA to grow only modestly in 2012, so, with leverage that is somewhat weak relative to our threshold, we expect Hasbro to take a conservative approach to share repurchases in 2012 and apply excess domestic cash flow (with some repatriated cash) to repay short-term debt to maintain a financial profile consistent with the current rating.

For 2012, we expect revenue to grow in the low-single-digit percentage area as product introductions in the Girls category modestly offset expected declines in the Boys category as Transformers transitions to a non-movie year. We believe the Games and Puzzles category, which has been in a multi-year decline, may show slight revenue improvement in 2012, as a result of major growth and re-engineering initiatives through the newly established Center for Gaming Excellence. However, given growing consumer preference for more digital forms of play, we remain conservative in our estimate of contribution from Hasbro’s traditional games and puzzles. Another weak year in the Games and Puzzles category in 2012 could signal a secular decline in this segment and may weigh on our rating.

Hasbro’s core products--including Transformers, Playskool, Nerf, Littlest Pet Shop, and G.I. Joe--have exhibited relative stability despite consumer spending volatility. In the intermediate term, however, we believe international expansion (international business is about 43% of revenues) and continued focus of merchandising around large theatrical releases will be the primary growth drivers. To a lesser extent, we believe Hasbro could recognize incremental revenue cross-selling opportunities from content distribution capabilities provided through The Hub network, Hasbro’s joint-venture partnership with Discovery Communications.

In 2011, revenue grew 7% over the prior-year period, reflecting double-digit international growth and continued strength in the Boys product category, offsetting declines in the Girls and Games and Puzzles product categories. Our measure of adjusted EBITDA in 2011 was up only 2% compared with the prior year, reflecting a higher overall run-rate of costs associated with growth initiatives such as Hasbro Studios programming and international expansion, as well as higher royalty payments. The work-off of close-out inventory, particularly in the Games and Puzzles product categories, also served as a drag on overall operating margins, which were 13.9% in 2011 compared with 14.7% in 2010, and well below the company’s stated goal of 15%.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on Hasbro is ‘A-2’. Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, Hasbro has a strong liquidity profile, according to our criteria. Relevant factors in our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile include:

-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by at least 1.5x over the next 18 to 24 months.

-- We believe net sources of liquidity would remain positive, even EBITDA declines 30%.

-- We believe the company has solid bank relationships and a high standing in credit markets.

-- Covenant cushions are expected to be large enough that Hasbro would not violate its total leverage or minimum interest coverage covenants, even with a 30% decline in forecasted EBITDA.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Hasbro’s sources of liquidity were provided by cash and cash equivalents totaling $642 million (although the majority of cash is abroad) and substantial availability under its $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility, which backs up its $500 million commercial paper program. We believe Hasbro’s large cash balances are sufficient and important given the seasonality of the business and the meaningful level of cash usage for working capital needs during the third quarter.

Historically, Hasbro has generated meaningful levels of cash from operations, which it has used to fund operations and other liquidity needs, including share repurchases, which averaged about $420 million per year from 2007 through 2011. Hasbro has $227 million available under its current authorization. However, given Hasbro’s somewhat weak leverage profile relative to our threshold for the ‘BBB+’ corporate credit rating, we do not expect the company to pursue any meaningful level of share repurchases in 2012. Debt maturities are manageable, with the nearest maturity being its $425 million 6.125% notes due in 2014, followed by the December 2014 maturity of its $500 million revolver.

Outlook

Our rating outlook on Hasbro is stable, reflecting our expectation for modest revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012, but also our belief that Hasbro will deploy capital in a manner that demonstrates a commitment to maintaining leverage in line with the rating. Given our assessment of Hasbro’s business risk profile, we have ascribed a 2x operating lease- and pension-adjusted leverage threshold for the company to remain at ‘BBB+', and we believe management is committed to maintaining this financial profile.

We would interpret any meaningful level of share repurchases or other aggressive deployment of capital while leverage remains above 2x as a shift to a more aggressive financial policy, which would likely result in a lower rating. Additionally, a lower rating would be possible if operating performance is weaker than we currently expect, because the company’s ability to drive leverage below 2x would become less certain. Rating upside seems unlikely over the intermediate term given Hasbro’s current financial profile and our expectation that leverage will remain near or above our threshold for the current rating over the intermediate term.

