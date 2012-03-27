TEXT-S&P affirms rtg on Penates-1's class A notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Oct. 26, 2011, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on Penates-1’s class A notes following a breach of rating triggers resulting from our downgrade of Dexia Bank, the account bank and swap counterparty in the transaction.

-- Since then, the issuer has amended the account bank and swap documentation, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Today, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes, to reflect our view that the updated trigger levels are only high enough to support a maximum potential rating of ‘A (sf)'.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its ‘A (sf)’ credit rating on Penates Funding N.V./S.A., Compartment Penates-1’s (Penates-1) class A notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow notice that the issuer has amended the account bank and swap documentation, which are now in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).