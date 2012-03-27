FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms rtg on Penates-1's class A notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms rtg on Penates-1's class A notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Oct. 26, 2011, we lowered and placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on Penates-1’s class A notes following a breach of rating triggers resulting from our downgrade of Dexia Bank, the account bank and swap counterparty in the transaction.

-- Since then, the issuer has amended the account bank and swap documentation, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Today, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our ‘A (sf)’ rating on the class A notes, to reflect our view that the updated trigger levels are only high enough to support a maximum potential rating of ‘A (sf)'.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its ‘A (sf)’ credit rating on Penates Funding N.V./S.A., Compartment Penates-1’s (Penates-1) class A notes (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow notice that the issuer has amended the account bank and swap documentation, which are now in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see “Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.