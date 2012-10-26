TEXT-S&P drops rtg on Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 class A1 nts

Oct 26 -

OVERVIEW

-- The issuer has fully redeemed the class A1 notes.

-- We have thus withdrawn our rating on Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1’s class A1 notes.

-- The ratings on the other classes of notes in this transaction are unaffected.

-- Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 is a CMBS transaction that closed in December 2005, with a scheduled note maturity in December 2032.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit rating on Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 PLC’s class A1 notes. Our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes remain unaffected by today’s rating action. At closing, the issuer also issued unrated class A2 notes (see list below).

Today’s withdrawals follow the issuer’s confirmation that the class A1 notes (scheduled to mature in December 2032) prepaid in full on the September 2012 interest payment date.

Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 is a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in December 2005. The underlying loans were secured on 168 properties located in London, Scotland, and across southeast England.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today’s rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see “Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities,” published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in our Nov. 8, 2011 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions that we use when rating European CMBS. Consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings in European CMBS transactions.

On Sept. 5, 2012, we published our updated criteria for CMBS property evaluation (see “CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology”). These criteria do not significantly change our longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flows and values in European CMBS transactions. We do not expect any rating action in Europe as a result of adopting these criteria.

However, because of its global scope, our criteria for global CMBS property evaluation do not include certain market-specific adjustments. We will therefore publish an application of these criteria to European CMBS transactions along with our updated criteria for rating European CMBS.

Until such time that we adopt updated criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

RATINGS LIST:

Class Rating

To From

Prominent CMBS Funding No. 1 PLC

EUR584 Million, GBP600 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Rating Withdrawn

A1 NR A (sf)

Ratings Unaffected

A2 NR

B A (sf)

C A (sf)

D BBB (sf)

E BB (sf)

NR--Not rated.