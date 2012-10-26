TEXT-S&P summary: The ServiceMaster Co.

Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile includes the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:

-- We forecast cash sources will exceed cash uses by 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- We forecast net sources will remain positive over the next 12 months even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- There are no maintenance financial covenants in the company’s senior secured credit facility.

-- We believe the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events.

-- The company has sound relationships with its banks, in our view.

-- We expect continued prudent financial management.

Recovery analysis

Our issue-level ratings on ServiceMaster’s senior secured revolving credit and term facilities are ‘B+’ (one notch higher than our corporate credit rating on the company). Our recovery ratings on these facilities are ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Our issue-level rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes is ‘B-’ (one notch lower than the corporate credit rating). Our recovery rating on these notes is ‘5’, indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on ServiceMaster Co. published on Feb. 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect).

Outlook

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that ServiceMaster’s operating performance will remain relatively stable, despite still weak economic conditions, and that the company will continue to generate meaningful free cash flow. We could consider a higher rating if the company can improve its credit measures, including achieving and sustaining debt to EBITDA below the 6x level. As we expect debt to remain relatively stable, the company’s EBITDA would need to increase about 9% for leverage to drop to this level. However, if weaker-than-expected operating performance causes liquidity to become constrained or credit protection measures to weaken from current levels, including leverage increasing near 8x, possibly because of a decline in the U.S. economy, we could consider a lower rating. EBITDA would need to decrease about 18% for leverage to increase to this level.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008