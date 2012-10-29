FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates China Guangdong Nuclear notes final 'A+'
October 29, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates China Guangdong Nuclear notes final 'A+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Co., Ltd’s (CGN) CNY1.5bn senior unsecured notes a final rating of ‘A+'. CGN is rated Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default (IDR) ‘A+’ with Stable Outlook and Long-Term Local Currency IDR ‘AA-’ with Negative Outlook.

This rating action follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 18 October 2012.

The senior unsecured notes are rated a notch below CGN’s LTLC IDR to reflect structural subordination to significant secured debt obligations at the issuer’s subsidiaries. The majority of these secured obligations are secured against cash flows of CGN’s power generation assets.

The notes are issued by CGN directly.

CGN’s IDRs are equalised with the ratings of People’s Republic of China given their strong strategic and operational linkages.

For more information on CGN, please refer to “Fitch rates China Guangdong Nuclear at ‘AA-'/‘A+'” dated 18 October 2012.

