TEXT-S&P summary: BW Group Ltd.

The following statement was released by the rating agency

Oct 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- BW Group Ltd. --------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Water

Transportation

of Freight, NEC

Mult. CUSIP6: 05604E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Sep-2011 BB/-- BB/--

25-Jun-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on BW Group Ltd. reflects the Bermuda-based oil and gas shipping company’s exposure to two of the more volatile classes in the shipping industry: very large crude carriers (VLCC) and very large gas carriers (VLGC). In addition, large losses from asset impairment and interest rate swap transactions are likely to dent earnings. BW’s strong liquidity position with long-term debt maturities and low spending commitments temper these weaknesses. The company’s dominant market position in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers also supports the rating.

We view BW’s business risk profile as “fair,” reflecting the cyclicality and capital intensity in the shipping industry, particularly in the VLCC and VLGC segments. We believe BW’s business prospects will remain harsh in the next one to two years due to an expected oversupply of ships, sluggish demand, and high fuel prices. However, given BW’s dominant market position in the LNG segment and the stable earnings contribution from fixed-price contracts (37% income coverage in June 2012), we expect EBITDA to be about $300 million in 2012 and 2013 against $287 million in 2011.

We regard BW’s 47% stake in associate company, BW Offshore Ltd. (BWO; not rated), as a strategic investment for BW’s growth in floating, production, storage, and offloading operations. We therefore add back BWO’s financial figures to BW‘s, considering a high degree of ongoing resource fungibility even though BWO’s financing is non-recourse to BW. We also factor in US$108 million in annual cash inflows from BW’s joint venture with Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Negative/--). In addition, we net surplus cash over US$200 million with debt.

We assess the financial risk profile of the group (BW and BWO) as “aggressive.” We estimate its ratio of operating lease adjusted (OLA) debt to EBITDA at 6.5x in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011. While BW has only limited commitments for capital expenditure in 2012 and 2013, including BWO, we expect the group’s capital expenditure at about US$450 million-US$500 million in this period. As a result, we anticipate that the group’s ratio of OLA debt to EBITDA will remain at 6x-7x in the next two to three years.

We view BW’s asset protection as a supporting factor considering the marketability of the vessels and the unencumbered ratio. According to the company, 55% of its assets and 34% of its vessels are unencumbered as of June 30, 2012.

Liquidity

We assess BW’s liquidity as “strong,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses of liquidity by more than 1.5x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of June 30, 2012, BW and BWO have US$262 million in cash against short-term debt maturities of US$261 million.

-- Credit facilities of US$652 million available to BW and US$717 million to BWO also boost liquidity.

-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months also include our expectation of funds from operations of about US$460 million-US$480 million.

-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of capital expenditure of about US$450 million-US$500 million.

-- The company’s liquidity sources will exceed its uses even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BW’s financial strength will remain largely stable and the shipping industry will not significantly recover over the next 12 months. We expect the company’s liquidity to remain strong due to limited near-term debt repayments and steady earnings from fixed-price contracts.

We may lower the ratings if BW’s financial health deteriorates substantially, such that the ratio of OLA debt to EBITDA weakens to more than 7x for an extended period. This could happen due to the company’s weaker operating performance than we expect or large capital expenditure. Conversely, we could upgrade BW if the company strengthens its balance sheet and its OLA debt-to-EBITDA ratio is close to 5.0x.

