TEXT-S&P summary: OAO TMK

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

Summary analysis -- OAO TMK --------------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87260R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--

08-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--

07-Oct-2008 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based steel pipe producer OAO TMK reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of TMK’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

TMK’s business risk profile is constrained by the cyclical steel pipe industry, which was underlined by TMK’s very weak performance in 2009 on the back of the global economic downturn, high dependence of the company’s financial performance on raw material price dynamics, and the capital spending of oil and gas companies, as well as TMK’s exposure to the risks of operating in Russia.