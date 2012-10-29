FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: OAO TMK
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: OAO TMK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- OAO TMK --------------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 87260R

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Sep-2011 B+/-- B+/--

08-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--

07-Oct-2008 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based steel pipe producer OAO TMK reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of TMK’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

TMK’s business risk profile is constrained by the cyclical steel pipe industry, which was underlined by TMK’s very weak performance in 2009 on the back of the global economic downturn, high dependence of the company’s financial performance on raw material price dynamics, and the capital spending of oil and gas companies, as well as TMK’s exposure to the risks of operating in Russia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.