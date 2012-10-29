TEXT-S&P ratings - Mongolia

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 29 -
Ratings -- Mongolia ----------------------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Mongolia
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Dec-2007 BB-/B BB-/B
22-Dec-2006 B+/B B+/B
