October 29, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Longfor Properties Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

Summary analysis -- Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. ------------------- 29-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 54303R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Mar-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company’s rapid growth strategy and short track record as a large-scale developer. In addition, Longfor is exposed to the high-end real estate market in China and tier-one cities. These segments are challenging because they are affected by government policies to cool investment demand and housing prices. Nevertheless, in our view, the company’s good competitive position and strong execution capability are likely to improve its financial performances despite the uncertain outlook for China’s real estate market. We view Longfor’s business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “significant.”

