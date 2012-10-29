FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Oswestry Acquico Ltd. (Iceland Foods)
October 29, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Oswestry Acquico Ltd. (Iceland Foods)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Oswestry Acquico Ltd. (Iceland Foods) --------- 29-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Groceries and

related

products, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Mar-2012 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Oswestry Acquico Ltd., the parent company of U.K.-based frozen food retailer Iceland Foods GroupLtd. (Iceland Foods), reflects our assessment of Iceland Foods’ business risk profile as “fair” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged”, as defined by our criteria. Iceland Foods was acquired by Oswestry Acquico in a management buyout transaction earlier this year, with management now holding 43% of equity. Iceland Foods’ “fair” business risk profile reflects our view of its positioning as a mid-size player in the U.K. retail market with a strong focus on the frozen food subsegment. Iceland Foods’ customer base is largely value-focused and is very sensitive to pricing.

The group’s “highly leveraged” financial risk profile reflects our view of its high adjusted debt after the management buyout transaction, which we estimate will be about 6.0x Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA at the end of the financial year to March 30, 2013. The group’s “adequate” liquidity and positive free cash flow somewhat mitigate its high leverage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
