TEXT-S&P summary: Knorr-Bremse AG
October 29, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Knorr-Bremse AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Knorr-Bremse AG ------------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Motor vehicle

parts and

accessories

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Jun-2010 A-/-- A-/--

23-Mar-2006 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Germany-based brake specialist Knorr-Bremse AG (KB) reflects what Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assesses as a satisfactory business risk profile and strong financial risk profile. It is supported by the group’s strong position as the world leader in the mature and cyclical markets for truck- and rail-braking systems, and its conservative financial policies. KB’s global market shares in the concentrated truck- and rail-brake markets have exceeded 40% over the past few years. In most of its markets, KB is one of two leading suppliers with strong ties to original equipment manufacturers. KB generates about two-thirds of its sales from original equipment markets, mainly from truck manufacturers and rail system houses, and the remainder from its more stable aftermarket business. We believe KB’s geographic diversification has helped the group maintain healthy cash flows in recent years and supports the ratings.

