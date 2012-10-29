TEXT-S&P affirms Iglo Foods Holdings 'B+' ratings

Oct 29 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based frozen foods producer Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. (Iglo) has issued a new term loan (term loan I) and used the proceeds to pay down some shareholder loans as part of its recapitalization plan.

-- We project that Iglo’s cash interest coverage will not weaken materially as a result of the recapitalization.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Iglo. We are also assigning our ‘B+’ issue rating to term loan I.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Iglo’s operating performance will remain resilient in the face of competition, input cost inflation, and low growth prospects in the European frozen foods industry.

Rating Action

On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based frozen foods producer Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd. (Iglo) at ‘B+'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our issue rating of ‘B+’ and recovery rating of ‘3’ to the new term loan I issued by Iglo Foods Midco Ltd. The recovery rating of ‘3’ indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

Finally, we assigned our issue rating of ‘B+ and recovery rating of ‘3’ to the proposed senior secured extended term loans F and G issued by Iglo Foods Midco.

Rationale

The affirmation follows Iglo’s issuance of term loan I and use of the proceeds to pay down some shareholder loans as part of its recapitalization plan. The affirmation reflects that Iglo’s cash interest coverage will not weaken materially as a result of the recapitalization, and that we will continue to assess Iglo’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged.”

The new capital structure will include a higher portion of cash-paying debt. Despite this change, we project that Iglo’s ratio of cash interest to Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted EBITDA (cash interest coverage) will fall to slightly less than 3.0x following the recapitalization. Iglo’s cash interest coverage has historically been close to 3.0x and we consider a range of 2.0x-2.5x to be compatible with the ‘B+’ rating. We base our forecast for cash interest coverage on our projection of low single-digit growth in revenues and a gradual margin expansion of about 150-200 basis points over the next 18 months.

At the end of 2011, Iglo’s adjusted debt to EBITDA was 8.6x. Under our methodology, the new capital structure will not have a material bearing on adjusted leverage. This is because, in analyzing Iglo’s financial risk profile, we include in adjusted leverage shareholder loans at Iglo Foods HoldCo Ltd., a holding company sitting above the lending group. These loans have a deed that allows them to be refinanced with new loans at the group’s discretion. In addition, although the shareholder loans are currently cash-conserving, we consider that their high interest rate, or further recapitalization plans, could give the group an incentive to refinance them with a lower cash-interest-paying instrument.

We assess Iglo’s business risk profile as “satisfactory.” Support for our assessment derives from Iglo’s position as the leading player in the European frozen foods industry and its leading position in its core categories of fish, vegetables, and poultry. The group has a track record of increasing its revenues and margins, with a strong focus on product innovation and cost control. Iglo benefits from strong brand recognition, which allows it to charge premium prices for some of its products. Offsetting these factors is the mature nature of the European frozen foods industry, commodity price inflation, weak consumer sentiment in Europe, and competition from private labels and discounters.

Liquidity

We assess Iglo’s liquidity profile as “adequate” under our criteria, taking into account the group’s recapitalization plans. We calculate that Iglo’s sources of cash cover uses of cash by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

We estimate that sources of cash over the next 12 months under the recapitalization plan comprise:

-- Surplus cash of about EUR200 million, net of overdrafts.

-- Funds from operations of between EUR150 million and EUR200 million.

-- Undrawn committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of EUR125 million.

Iglo is extending the maturity date of these RCFs to December 2016 from October 2013 under the recapitalization plan.

We estimate that uses of cash over the next 12 months under the recapitalization plan will comprise:

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR40 million.

-- Our assumption of bolt-on acquisition expenditure of EUR500 million over the next couple of years.

In addition, we consider that the following factors support the group’s “adequate” liquidity profile:

-- Covenants in Iglo’s term loans specifying cash-pay debt leverage, cash interest coverage, and cash flow relative to debt service payments. As of the year ended June 30, 2012, Iglo confirmed its compliance with these covenants. Some of the covenant limits will be reset once the new capital structure is in place and we estimate that the group will remain within the new limits.

-- Well-spread debt maturities. Under the recapitalization plan, over 80% of the group’s debt (excluding shareholder loans) will mature from 2017.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the EUR250 million term loan I maturing in January 2018 and issued by Iglo Foods Midco is ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Iglo. The recovery rating on term loan I is ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on the proposed extended term loans F and G is ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating, and the recovery rating is ‘3’.

The recovery ratings on the senior secured term loans are supported by our valuation of Iglo as a going concern and what we assess as a fairly comprehensive security package. However, we note that only share pledges are granted over the company’s Italian operations. We understand that the senior secured facilities agreement has been amended to allow for additional indebtedness to a limit of 4.75x leverage. However, we have not included any additional debt in our waterfall as we believe that Iglo is most likely to utilize this ability in connection with acquisitions.

Our hypothetical default scenario envisages a default caused by margin erosion due to higher raw material costs that the company would be unable to pass on to consumers, owing to a combination of consumer price sensitivity and increased competition from private labels. These difficulties could be compounded by product recalls, leading to reputational damage. We believe that this would result in a payment default in 2016, when the RCFs and term loans D and E mature. At this point, we envisage that EBITDA would have fallen to about EUR220 million.

Our going-concern valuation assumes a stressed enterprise value of about EUR1.2 billion, using a 6x stressed EBITDA multiple. After deducting priority liabilities primarily comprising costs associated with enforcement, we calculate EUR1.1 billion remaining for senior secured lenders. We assume about EUR2.1 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, including six months of prepetition interest, indicating recovery prospects in the 50%-70% range.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Iglo will maintain its resilient operating performance despite competition from discounters and private labels, input cost inflation, and low growth prospects in the European frozen foods industry. We believe that the group is sufficiently profitable and cash flow generative to enable it to maintain cash interest coverage above 2.0x-2.5x--the minimum range that we consider compatible with the current rating--over the medium term.

We could lower the ratings if the group’s leading market positions and premium pricing ability weaken. This could happen if a lack of innovation and/or a weakening of the group’s brand power resulted in the commoditization of its products. This could, in our view, hamper Iglo’s ability to charge premium prices for some of its products and maintain its margins in an environment of rising input costs. We could also lower the ratings if the group refinances the rest of its shareholder loans into cash-paying loans or bonds such that cash interest coverage falls to less than 2x.

We could consider an upgrade if adjusted leverage falls to, and remains at, less than 5x. We consider that Iglo would most likely achieve such a large reduction in leverage with a change to its financial policy. We currently consider an upgrade to be unlikely.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Iglo Foods Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--

Iglo Foods Midco Ltd.

Senior Secured Debt B+

Recovery Rating 3

New Ratings

Iglo Foods Midco Ltd.

Senior Secured Debt B+

Recovery Rating 3