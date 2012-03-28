FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)
March 28, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderba 28-Mar-2012

(L-Bank)

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 514890

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Mar-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

06-Dec-2004 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg - Foerderbank (L-Bank) are equalized with the ratings on its owner and guarantor, the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. This reflects our opinion that there is an “almost certain” likelihood that Baden-Wuerttemberg would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to L-Bank in an event of financial distress. L-Bank has no stand-alone credit profile in view of its close link to the state and its business model, which is based entirely on state guarantees.

L-Bank is the sole development bank in Baden-Wuerttemberg and has a mandate to implement the state government’s economic and social development policies. The bank is the second-largest of Germany’s 18 regional state development banks and had about EUR61 billion in assets at year-end 2010. L-Bank’s business model is based on its public policy mandate. The regional focus of the bank’s social development activities is the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

