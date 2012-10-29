TEXT-S&P summary: MIE Holdings Corp.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

Summary analysis -- MIE Holdings Corp. ---------------------------- 29-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 55309D

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2011 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based MIE Holdings Corp. (MIEH) reflects the company’s exposure to cyclicality in the oil upstream industry including unconventional gas exploration, its expansion strategy, and regulatory and operational risks. MIEH’s proven record of operations in oil fields in China and favorable production sharing contracts (PSCs) with PetroChina Co. Ltd. (not rated) temper the above weaknesses. MIEH’s business risk profile is “vulnerable” and its financial risk profile is “significant.”

We expect MIEH’s operating cash flow to be volatile over the next 12 months, depending on fluctuations in oil prices. However, MIEH’s operating cash flow is likely to increase over the period because we anticipate that oil prices will be relatively high and the company will ramp up production in its oil fields in China and Kazakhstan. Most of MIEH’s revenue comes from the sale of crude oil from its three major oil blocks in northeast China and its acquired oil fields in Kazakhstan.

MIEH’s smaller size of operations than peers’, its short record, and lack of experience outside China weaken its competitive position. MIEH is still in the early stage of expansion; the large capital expenditure associated with the company’s expansionary strategy has lowered its free operating cash flow. MIEH’s recently-revised capital expenditure budget for 2012 is about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.3 billion, higher than our original forecast of RMB2 billion. We believe MIEH will continue to increase investment in its oil blocks in China and Kazakhstan. The company announced in June 2012 that it acquired equity stake in Sino Gas & Energy Ltd. to explore opportunities in unconventional gas resources in China. We estimate MIEH’s capital investment to be about RMB2.5 billion in 2013. We believe the company’s healthy operating cash flow could offset the pressure from capital expenditures.

MIEH faces regulatory risk in China and operational risk in Kazakhstan, in our opinion. About 80% of the company’s production comes from China through PSCs. These are subject to regulatory risk, such as the impact of a major change in related law. We view this as a low-probability but high-loss risk. Also, MIEH has a limited record of operating in Kazakhstan, where oil fields require deeper drilling.

Liquidity

MIEH’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include RMB371 million in cash and cash equivalent as of June 30, 2012, a RMB60 million new working capital loan drawn down from a local bank, about RMB1.4 billion in cash flow from operations, and a US$40 million undrawn facility from Minsheng Banking Corp.

-- Uses of liquidity include repayment of a short-term working capital loan of RMB50 million, committed capital spending of about RMB1.4 billion, and modest dividend distributions.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that MIEH is likely to maintain its business and financial risk profiles over the next 12 months. We expect the company’s healthy operating cash flow to offset the increase in investment.

We may lower the rating if MIEH’s liquidity deteriorates or the company generates significant negative free operating cash flow over the next 12 months. More acquisitions or a large reversal in crude oil prices would worsen MIEH’s free operating cash flow.

We see low likelihood for an upgrade in the next 12 months, given the prospect of limited improvement in the company’s business risk profile. We could, however, raise the rating if MIEH significantly improves its business risk profile while maintaining its financial risk profile. An increase in the company’s reserves and daily production capacity would be some factors that could lead to a better business risk profile.