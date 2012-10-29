TEXT-S&P summary: La Mondiale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rationale

The ratings on France-based mutual life insurer La Mondiale are supported by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ perception of the group’s strong competitive position, strong investments overall, and strong liquidity. Offsetting these positives is La Mondiale’s weakened risk-adjusted capital adequacy, financial flexibility, and operating performance.

We view La Mondiale’s competitive position as strong, sustained by a presence across the life insurance product range (both in pensions and savings) and specialized subsidiaries in France and Luxembourg. La Mondiale’s specialized networks include a proprietary employee sales force. Its competitive position also benefits from partnerships with private banks and brokerage. Along with the AG2R group (main operating entity AG2R Prevoyance, A-/Negative/--), La Mondiale has formed the AG2R-La Mondiale Societe de Groupe d‘Assurance Mutuelle (SGAM), which provides comprehensive life, savings, pension, accident, and health coverage in France. Furthermore, Luxembourg-based subsidiary La Mondiale Euro-Partner (LMEP) is posting high growth, alleviating revenue declines at the group’s French subsidiaries.

We view La Mondiale’s investments as strong overall, with high credit quality at the average rating level of ‘A’, and declining equity exposures (to 8.3% in 2011 from 10.4% in 2010). Despite a lower-than-peers’ average cash and short-term deposit allocation (2.6% at year-end 2011), we view La Mondiale’s liquidity as strong, due to its mostly listed equities and investment-grade bonds. Although declining in line with global market trends, we do not view La Mondiale’s net inflows as a material source of pressure on liquidity.

Equity market volatility and decreasing interest rates amid a competitive French savings market constrain La Mondiale’s operating performance. La Mondiale’s net earnings averaged EUR244 million over the past three years, translating into an average return on equity (ROE) of 14.1% over the same period. That said, some of this came from exceptional items that might not be renewed in the future. Short-term new business guarantees may also weigh on profitability. We consider La Mondiale’s cost-cutting initiatives, like focusing on unit-linked products, and its increasingly cautious crediting policy to be mitigating factors. In our base-case scenario, we anticipate that La Mondiale will continue to rebuild its new business margins and maintain ROE of at least 10% in 2012 and 2013. We expect operating earnings to increase, supported by further cost cuts and cautious crediting policies.

La Mondiale’s capitalization is good, but stands at the lower end of this assessment range, according to our criteria. Despite capital adequacy improvements on the back of retained earnings and lower volume growth over the past two years, we consider that capital adequacy is likely to remain a rating weakness over the next two years. We nevertheless expect La Mondiale to continue balancing its growth targets in line with its funding abilities, which is likely to result in further strengthening of its capital adequacy. Furthermore, we consider La Mondiale’s ability to source external funding as limited by its already high level of debt on balance sheet relative to its total adjusted capital and to regulatory limits. Two-thirds of La Mondiale’s subordinated debt--EUR400 million--is perpetual, but has a first call date in October 2013. In our base-case scenario, we assume that the group will manage its funding sources in such a way as to preserve its capital adequacy from further declines.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that the current economic and investment market environment, particularly equity market volatility and low interest rate environment, could prevent La Mondiale from strengthening its financial profile to levels underpinning the ratings over the next 12 to 24 months.

We could lower the ratings over the next 12 to 24 months if La Mondiale does not meet the expectations underlying our base-case capital adequacy, capital, and financial flexibility assumptions. We could revise the outlook to stable if La Mondiale exceeds these expectations on a sustainable basis.

