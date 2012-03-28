FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Delta N.V.
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Delta N.V.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Delta N.V. ------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Electric Services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

05-Aug-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

28-Jul-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

08-Aug-2007 A-/-- A-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil snr unsecd Multi currency revolving

credit facility agreement due 03/14/2014 bank

ln BBB+ 05-Aug-2011

Rationale

The rating on Netherlands-based energy utility Delta N.V. reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory.” Our assessment is underpinned by Delta’s balanced power generation and supply operations; regulated water operations and gas and electricity distribution networks; and relatively predictable cash flows from its well-established waste management business. It also reflects Delta’s strong market position in its service area of Zeeland, supported by its multi-utility offering.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.