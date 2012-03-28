TEXT-Fitch cuts Maestrale 3 S.r.l.'s notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Maestrale 3 S.r.l.’s (Maestrale) EUR216.85m asset-backed floating-rate notes, due in May 2034, as follows:

EUR216.85m class A downgraded to ‘AA-sf’ from ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The downgrade reflects the worsening of Fitch’s base case assumptions in light of updated historical performance data provided to Fitch as well as the amendments made to the transaction documents to extend the revolving period (originally scheduled to end on the interest payment date (IPD) in February 2012) up to the IPD falling in Feb-14, loosen some of the replenishment conditions that govern the revolving period as well as some of the conditions that can trigger an early termination of the revolving period, and increase the limit of receivables that can be repurchased by the originator during the revolving period.

On the basis of the updated performance data of the originator’s lease book, Fitch assumed a probability of default transaction benchmark equal to 3.75% and a base case recovery rate equal to 5%. The collateral portfolio currently features some degree of single obligor concentration (with the largest one, 10 and 20 obligors accounting for 2.1%, 12% and 18.9% respectively) and industry concentration (with the largest industry, real estate, accounting for 18.7% and the largest four accounting for 59.2%).

In its analysis Fitch analysed the current portfolio, eligibility criteria and replenishment criteria, as described in the amended transaction documentation, to form a view on the degree to which the portfolio may migrate during the revolving period and to construct a worst-case portfolio. Both the current portfolio and worst-case portfolio were analysed in Fitch’s Portfolio Credit Model (PCM), tailored specifically for granular SME loan portfolios. In particular for the worst-case portfolio at the ‘AA-sf’ rating scenario Fitch assumed a Rating Default Rate, Rating Recovery Rate and Rating Loss Rate equal to 51%, 2.7% and 49.6% respectively. Finally Fitch analysed the structure using a proprietary cash flow model reflecting the specific structural features.

Maestrale is a securitisation of mixed financial lease contracts originated by Commercio e Finanza S.p.A. Leasing e Factoring (CFLF) in Italy. The leased assets include motor vehicles, equipment, industrial vehicles and real estate. CFLF is part of the Cassa di Risparmio di Ferrara S.p.A. (Carife) banking group.

The class A notes currently benefit from a high level of credit enhancement (CE: 50%) provided by the subordination of class B unrated notes.