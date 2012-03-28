TEXT-S&P keeps United Bulgarian Bank 'B-/C' rtgs on watch neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

Overview

-- In our view, there is a possibility that United Bulgarian Bank’s (UBB) creditworthiness could deteriorate over the next three months.

-- We are therefore keeping our ‘B-/C’ ratings on UBB on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects our uncertainty about UBB’s future funding profile and our view of UBB’s protracted asset quality deterioration.

Rating Action

On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services kept its ‘B-/C’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB) on CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Dec. 3, 2010.

Rationale

The ratings on UBB reflect the bank’s ‘bb’ anchor, “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, “below-average” funding, and “moderate” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘b’. The bank’s issuer credit rating (ICR) is lower than its SACP to reflect the risks related to its parent, National Bank of Greece (NBG; CCC/Negative/C). We do not usually allow a higher-rated subsidiary to be rated more than two notches above its parent and therefore adjust UBB’s ICR down by one notch from its SACP.

The CreditWatch status reflects our view of the potential negative effects on UBB’s funding base originating from the Greek financial crisis. It also reflects our view of UBB’s protracted asset quality deterioration. We understand that UBB still relies on funding from NBG to a limited extent, and in our opinion is exposed to some contagion risk. This, in turn, could destabilize UBB’s deposit base and constrain its access to wholesale funding.

We believe that UBB’s asset quality has deteriorated significantly since the onset of the Bulgarian economic crisis in 2008. Levels of nonperforming loans (more than 90 days overdue) appear to have peaked at around 27% in mid-2011 and have remained fairly stable since then at around 28% at year-end 2011. On a positive note, UBB’s relatively strong preprovisioning income, with a net interest margin of around 5.0%, has enabled the bank to absorb the elevated credit costs without reporting any losses or damaging its capitalization.

We consider UBB to be a “highly systemically important” bank in Bulgaria and the government is “supportive” of the domestic banking system, as our criteria define these terms. Because Bulgaria has made a significant economic adjustment by reducing its deficit, we anticipate that the government would have the capacity to support UBB if NBG could no longer do so.