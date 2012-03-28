FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: CLP Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: CLP Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CLP Holdings Ltd. ----------------------------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 18946Q

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jun-2008 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

26-May-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on CLP Holdings Ltd. primarily reflects the strength of the group’s main asset, CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1), a vertically integrated power company in Hong Kong. CLP Power operates in a stable and favorable regulatory environment, has a monopoly in its service area, and has strong financial flexibility. Nevertheless, CLP Holdings’ expanding Asia-Pacific power investments temper the strengths that CLP Power brings to the parent. These investments have increased CLP Holdings’ business and operating risks while weakening its credit protection measures.

