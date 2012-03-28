TEXT-S&P summary:CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA --------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Italy

Primary SIC: PRINTING AND

PUBLISHING

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-May-2009 BB/B BB/B

06-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Italy-based operating holding company CIR-Compagnie Industriali Riunite SpA (CIR) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of its business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “intermediate.”

The ratings are primarily constrained by the high concentration of CIR’s investment portfolio on the 52%-owned power utility Sorgenia (not rated), which we view as negative from a credit standpoint, given the utility’s sizable debt leverage, heavy investments, and associated execution risks. Also weighing on the ratings are the challenges that CIR’s holdings Gruppo Editoriale L‘Espresso SpA (BB/Stable/-) and Sogefi (not rated) face in their respective media and automotive sectors. We estimate that CIR’s asset portfolio has limited liquidity because more than half of it, including Sorgenia, is unlisted. In addition, we view the company’s majority stakes in L‘Espresso and Sogefi as less tradable than more limited equity ownerships. Management’s entrepreneurial philosophy and occasional appetite for strategic investments in unproven or not yet stabilized businesses is also credit negative, although the generally low initial amounts CIR invests restricts ultimate risk.