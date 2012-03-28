TEXT-S&P ratings - Assa Abloy AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 28 -
Ratings -- Assa Abloy AB ------------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 045387
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/20/2001: sr
unsecd A- 10-Oct-2001
EUR1 bil snr unsecd multi-curr revolving credit
fac due 12/2009 bank ln A- 09-Dec-2004
NOK350 mil 6.52% med-term nts ser 11 due
06/22/2016 A- 22-Jun-2009
SEK250 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 8 due
05/04/2012 A- 22-Jun-2009
SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK3 bil A-2 21-Sep-2001
(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)
GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-2 15-May-2003
(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)