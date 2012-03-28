TEXT-S&P ratings - Assa Abloy AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Assa Abloy AB ------------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 045387

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/20/2001: sr

unsecd A- 10-Oct-2001

EUR1 bil snr unsecd multi-curr revolving credit

fac due 12/2009 bank ln A- 09-Dec-2004

NOK350 mil 6.52% med-term nts ser 11 due

06/22/2016 A- 22-Jun-2009

SEK250 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 8 due

05/04/2012 A- 22-Jun-2009

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK3 bil A-2 21-Sep-2001

(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)

GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-2 15-May-2003

(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)