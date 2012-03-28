FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Assa Abloy AB
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Assa Abloy AB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Assa Abloy AB ------------------------------------------ 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Security systems

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 045387

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 09/20/2001: sr

unsecd A- 10-Oct-2001

EUR1 bil snr unsecd multi-curr revolving credit

fac due 12/2009 bank ln A- 09-Dec-2004

NOK350 mil 6.52% med-term nts ser 11 due

06/22/2016 A- 22-Jun-2009

SEK250 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 8 due

05/04/2012 A- 22-Jun-2009

SWEDISH CP prog auth amt SEK3 bil A-2 21-Sep-2001

(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)

GLOBAL CP prog auth amt US$1 bil A-2 15-May-2003

(Gtd: Assa Abloy AB)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.