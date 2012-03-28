TEXT-S&P lowers Dexia Credit Local to 'BBB'

Rationale

The downgrade reflects our view that DCL’s future recourse to short-term funding will remain significant relative to the balance sheet. We base our opinion of DCL’s future liquidity on our view that both the amount of recourse to central bank funding and the share of short-term debt at DCL’s parent Dexia SA (not rated), standing respectively at EUR51 billion and EUR88 billion at year-end 2011, remain large compared to total funding. DCL has also rapidly increased its use of the temporary government guarantee debt agreement signed by the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments in December 2011, to cover its refinancing needs for 2012 and eliminate its unsecured debt with Dexia Bank S.A. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2). As of March 26, 2012, DCL had issued EUR41 billion in government-guaranteed debt, compared to the EUR45 billion ceiling under the agreement. With estimated pro forma assets of about EUR250 billion, we believe DCL will depend on ECB funding in the coming years. The future permanent government-guaranteed debt program, to which the three governments committed up to EUR90 billion in October 2011, is unlikely to fully cover DCL’s funding needs.

The downgrade also reflects our revised opinion of DCL’s risk position, which we now assess as “weak” versus “moderate” previously. The unrealized losses of Dexia SA at year-end 2011, which are almost all attributable to DCL, were equivalent to about 100% of Dexia SA’s core tier 1 capital. We believe that DCL’s unrealized losses will likely represent a majority share of its capital in the foreseeable future, given the underlying assets’ very long dated maturities and low yields. As the underlying assets are mostly investment-grade, the unrealized losses may improve with time, however. In addition, DCL’s restructuring will also result in higher geographic concentration to Portugal, Spain, and Italy. In our opinion, this means that DCL would be less able to withstand severe economic stress than its current capital ratios suggest. This is because unrealized losses are neutral for both the regulatory ratio and Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital ratio for DCL.

Standard & Poor’s bases the ratings on the ‘a-’ anchor, and our assessment of DCL’s “moderate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, “below-average” funding, and “weak” liquidity, as the criteria define these terms. We assess DCL’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘b+'. Under our criteria, we cap the SACP on banks we classify as having “below average” funding and “weak” liquidity at ‘b+'.

The ‘a-’ anchor for DCL draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology’s economic risk scores for the countries where the bank operates and the ‘2’ industry risk score for France where it is domiciled. DCL is present in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and the U.S., resulting in a blended economic risk score of ‘3’. The anchor is our starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR) to a bank.

The risk position assessment of “weak” reflects our view that the unrealized losses on DCL’s bond portfolio are likely to represent a majority share of capital in the foreseeable future, although the exact amount can fluctuate. In addition, geographic concentration to Portugal, Spain, and Italy, will increase to about 25% of DCL’s pro forma balance sheet as its restructuring continues. In addition, DCL’s loan portfolio is mostly unsecured and carries very long maturities, which means losses could be very high in the event of any default.

We view DCL’s liquidity as “weak,” because it has lost access to the wholesale funding markets on which it relies, and it has high recourse to ECB funding. Still, we consider that the French, Belgian, and Luxembourg governments have confirmed their willingness to extend extraordinary support to DCL and that this should restore liquidity to a level we would view as “moderate.” We base our opinion of DCL’s future liquidity on our view that both the amount of recourse to central bank funding and the share of short-term debt will remain large compared to total funding.

The long-term rating on DCL is five notches higher than the SACP. First, we factor three notches into the rating from the SACP to reflect our view of the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments’ willingness to provide short-term extraordinary liquidity to DCL. This means that, all else being equal, DCL’s SACP would increase to ‘bb+’ once the governments’ funding support becomes permanent. We add two further notches for additional support because we consider that DCL has “high” systemic importance in France and that the French, Belgian, and Luxembourg governments are willing to provide support.

We believe that the large amount of debt issued by DCL and guaranteed by the governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg, standing at EUR62.6 billion on March 20, 2012, further underpins our view that DCL would continue to benefit from future extraordinary government support in case of need.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the coming months once we have greater visibility on the following elements:

-- The size of the government guarantee funding package relative to DCL’s funding and liquidity needs in the foreseeable future;

-- The Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments’ commitment to provide future support to DCL in case of need;

-- DCL’s future profitability prospects, including government guarantee costs, and capital adequacy; and

-- The potential for the European Commission’s approval of Dexia SA’s restructuring plan.

We could affirm the issuer and senior debt ratings if we believed that the likelihood that the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments would support DCL would be durable even if the bank would no longer remain systemically important. In addition, we would affirm the ratings if the restructuring plan allowed DCL to maintain an adequate level of capital and include government guaranteed funding in line with the EUR90 billion legally enacted by the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments, and if the restructuring plan were likely to receive European Commission approval.

We could lower the ratings on DCL to speculative grade if we perceived a risk that the future government-guaranteed funding agreement would be materially lower than the EUR90 billion already committed. This in turn would reduce the prospects of marked improvement in DCL’s future liquidity, versus our current “weak” assessment.

We could also lower the ratings if we believed that the likelihood of future support to DCL from the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments would diminish, that DCL’s future funding costs would reduce future capital adequacy below levels we consider adequate, or that the proceeds from asset sales would not allow Dexia SA to materially reduce its debt to DCL, which stood at EUR1.75 billion on June 30, 2011.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB

SACP b+

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Below average and weak (-5)

Support 5

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 5

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Dexia Credit Local

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit

Local Currency BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2

Ratings Affirmed

Dexia Credit Local

Subordinated B-/Watch Neg

Junior Subordinated C

Certificate Of Deposit A-2/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg

Dexia Delaware LLC

Commercial Paper * A-2/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by Dexia Credit Local