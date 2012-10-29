TEXT-Fitch:No impact on FADE's ratings from series 9 tap

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 - Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA (FADE)’s ratings (‘BBB’/Negative) will not be affected by the Series 9 upcoming tap issuance of EUR122.5m.

The notes’ current ratings are as follows:

Series 1 (ISIN ES0378641007) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Series 2 (ISIN ES0378641015) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Series 3 (ISIN ES0378641023) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Series 4 (ISIN ES0378641031) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Series 5 (ISIN ES0378641049) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Series 10 (ISIN ES0378641098) ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative

Fitch has been informed by FADE’s management company (Titulizacion de Activos SGFT, SA, TdA) of the tap issuance, which also benefits from the full government guarantee and pay a fixed annual coupon rate of 6.25% until its scheduled maturity date on 17 March 2025. The tap issuance is fungible with the existing EUR369.8m Series 9 securities, and consequently shares the same terms and conditions.

All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain (‘BBB’/Negative/‘F2’) such that any change in the sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the expected tap issuance has no rating impact on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 FADE bonds.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government.

FADE has a total EUR13.1bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to EUR13.23bn after the Series 9 tap issuance, which is expected to take place on 5 November 2012.

The agency understands that the tap issuance is not intended to be used for the acquisition of new tariff deficit claims but to ensure sufficient liquidity will be available in the Fund’s bank account to meet the bullet redemption of the shortest maturity liability Series 5 in September 2013. Consequently, FADE’s assets after the tap issuance will comprise tariff deficit claims (some of which have already been collected and are deposited in the Fund’s bank account) and also extra cash obtained through the proceeds of the Series 9 tap issuance. As per the transaction documents, Fitch understands the proceeds of this tap issuance can only be used for the repayment of Series 5.

FADE’s ability to issue securities but not use the obtained proceeds to purchase additional tariff deficit claims but keep them as cash, is envisaged within the transaction documents as a mechanism to mitigate the mismatch of cash flows from the assets and the maturity profile of the liabilities.