TEXT-S&P affirms City of Paris at 'AA+/A-1+'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

Overview

-- We are affirming at ‘aaa’ our assessment of Paris’ indicative credit level.

-- Under our methodology for rating local and regional governments and their related sovereigns, we cap the rating on the City of Paris at the level of the long-term rating on France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).

-- Consequently, we are affirming our long-term issuer credit rating on Paris at ‘AA+'. We are also affirming our ‘A-1+’ short-term rating on Paris.

-- The negative outlook continues to reflect that on France.

Rating Action

On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA+/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the City of Paris. The outlook is negative.