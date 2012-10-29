FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms City of Paris at 'AA+/A-1+'; outlook negative
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms City of Paris at 'AA+/A-1+'; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 29 -

Overview

-- We are affirming at ‘aaa’ our assessment of Paris’ indicative credit level.

-- Under our methodology for rating local and regional governments and their related sovereigns, we cap the rating on the City of Paris at the level of the long-term rating on France (unsolicited AA+/Negative/A-1+).

-- Consequently, we are affirming our long-term issuer credit rating on Paris at ‘AA+'. We are also affirming our ‘A-1+’ short-term rating on Paris.

-- The negative outlook continues to reflect that on France.

Rating Action

On Oct. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA+/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the City of Paris. The outlook is negative.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.