TEXT-S&P summary: Storebrand Livsforsikring AS
March 28, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Storebrand Livsforsikring AS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Storebrand Livsforsikring AS ------------------ 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Norway

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 862128

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Dec-2008 A-/-- A-/--

08-Feb-2005 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Norway-based life assurer Storebrand Livsforsikring AS (Storebrand) reflect the company’s strong competitive position and investment profile. The ratings are constrained, however, by the company’s capitalization, which, although good, is exposed to investment markets and a relative weakness for the rating level and Storebrand’s financial flexibility, which is a pressure on the ratings because of what we consider to be limited capacity to access the markets, combined with forthcoming debt maturities.

