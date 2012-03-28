FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - South Africa (Republic of)
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - South Africa (Republic of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- South Africa (Republic of) ----------------------------- 28-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A/Negative/A-1

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2 Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 836205

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jan-2011 A/A-1 BBB+/A-2

01-Aug-2005 A+/A-1 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR.163 mil perp bnds A 25-Jan-2011

ZAR88 mil 12.9% bnds due 08/01/2012 A 25-Jan-2011

ZAR1.4 bil 13.55% bnds due 09/30/2012 A 25-Jan-2011

