TEXT-S&P revises South Africa outlook to negative
March 28, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P revises South Africa outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 28 -

Overview

-- We consider that South Africa’s near-term political pressures have eased and that the Treasury remains committed to further gradual fiscal consolidation.

-- However, fundamental structural economic and social problems continue, such as very high unemployment and a structural current account deficit that makes the economy dependent on external financing.

-- We are revising our outlook on South Africa to negative from stable, and affirming our foreign and local currency ratings at ‘BBB+/A-2’ and ‘A/A-1’. We are affirming the national scale ratings at ‘zaAAA/zaA-1’.

-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade if economic and social problems feed into the political debate in the run-up to the 2014 elections and consequently further put pressure on the policy framework.

Rating Action

On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Republic of South Africa to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the long- and short-term foreign currency ratings on South Africa at ‘BBB+/A-2’ and the long-and short-term local currency ratings at ‘A/A-1’. We also affirmed the long- and short-term South Africa national scale ratings at ‘zaAAA/zaA-1’.

The transfer and convertibility assessment is unchanged at ‘A’.

